WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WHFCL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 2,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

