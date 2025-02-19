WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Position Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,775,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,294 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LB Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,069,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 617,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 185,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 366,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

