Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 10,410 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 1.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.13.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

