Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.33), with a volume of 594824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.30).

Wilmington Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £306.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 EPS for the current year.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

