WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.