WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USIN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.56% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

