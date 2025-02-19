WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 661857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

