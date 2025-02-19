Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

