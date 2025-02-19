Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.795-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 5,593,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,843. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

