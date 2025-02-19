Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $330.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $265.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.41. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. The trade was a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $10,416,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

