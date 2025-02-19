Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.84 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 448.50 ($5.66). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.66), with a volume of 85,111 shares traded.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £858.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 557.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.90 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 104.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Workspace Group Plc will post 36.7630058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Workspace Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.92%.

In related news, insider Nick Mackenzie purchased 4,500 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,750.85). Also, insider David Stevenson acquired 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,992.88 ($5,037.06). 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.