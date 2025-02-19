Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $184.44 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $184.44 million and approximately $113.77 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $23.18 or 0.00024289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95,140.81 or 0.99697632 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,644.40 or 0.99177446 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,957,423 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 8,074,275.42951616. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 23.95015516 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1192 active market(s) with $101,209,642.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

