Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,052 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $50,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.