Zacks Research Comments on Everest Group FY2027 Earnings

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Group in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $73.92 for the year. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $53.15 per share.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

EG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $337.83 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $327.37 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Everest Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

