Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for JLL FY2024 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $281.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.