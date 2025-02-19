Zacks Research Weighs in on Kirby’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. Kirby has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Kirby by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $52,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.