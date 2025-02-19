Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CFO David J. Pauli Sells 8,390 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

ZWS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 762,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,517. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 464,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,293,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 70,349 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

