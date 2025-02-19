Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Aimee Katz Sells 8,912,500 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after buying an additional 329,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

