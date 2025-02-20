10,171 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.