10,819 Shares in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKB. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 43,300.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.