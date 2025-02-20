11,704 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

