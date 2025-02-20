172,579 Shares in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Purchased by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent SEC filing.
Brand Engagement Network Price Performance
BNAI stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
