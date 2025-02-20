172,579 Shares in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Purchased by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNAI stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

