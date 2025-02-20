1,975 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Acquired by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $18.41 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

