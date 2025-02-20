-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 3,553,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 130.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,335 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.52% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

