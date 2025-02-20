2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75. 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.63.

2020 Bulkers Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.10.

2020 Bulkers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

