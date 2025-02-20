21,000 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Celanese by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 21.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

