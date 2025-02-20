2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 178,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,215.20.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE:ERD opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$253.76 million, a P/E ratio of -281.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

