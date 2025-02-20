2,250 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Bought by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,662,000 after buying an additional 471,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $40,436,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4,166.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

