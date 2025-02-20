24,100 Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Acquired by Maytree Asset Management Ltd

Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Couchbase comprises approximately 0.9% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Couchbase by 59.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 64.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Couchbase by 147.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 33.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $47,947.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,259.10. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $950,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

