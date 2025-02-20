2,715 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Snowflake by 15.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,241 shares of company stock valued at $75,367,285 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $235.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

