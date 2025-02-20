2,916 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,281,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

