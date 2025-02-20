3,096 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

FBND opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

