3,111 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 768.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

