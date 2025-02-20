33,000 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after buying an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.