374,783 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

