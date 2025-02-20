4,176 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEI. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

