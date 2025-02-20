4,231 Shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Purchased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,007,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NBTB opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $25,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,355.79. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $778,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

