604 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.