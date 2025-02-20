618 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

