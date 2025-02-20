6,947 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 51.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

