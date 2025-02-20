82,886 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,030,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

