Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CFO Nelson Sun Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Sun bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,744. The trade was a 11.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.48.
Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile
