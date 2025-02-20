Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) CFO Nelson Sun Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) CFO Nelson Sun bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,744. The trade was a 11.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aardvark Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

