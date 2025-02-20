Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $6.63 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.