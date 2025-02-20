Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.