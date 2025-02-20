Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

