Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,429.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 313,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.