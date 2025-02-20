Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.