Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

