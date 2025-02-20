Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 4,345 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of First Community worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 28.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 400,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 182,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of First Community stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. First Community Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $27.96.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

