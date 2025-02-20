Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

In other news, Director Rosemary L. Ripley sold 2,567,006 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,877,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,719,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,590.20. The trade was a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $54,410.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,144.02. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,582,464 shares of company stock worth $4,950,344. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zevia PBC Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

