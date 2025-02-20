Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 580,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 178,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

